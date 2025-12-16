AP CM Chandrababu to hold series of meetings on various issues today

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set for a packed day in Amaravati, commencing his agenda at 10.30 am with a review of the government's administrative functions at the AP Secretariat. At noon, he will meet with Laura Williams, the US Consulate General, to discuss key issues surrounding bilateral relations, investments, and collaboration in education and trade.

In the afternoon, at 3 pm, the Chief Minister will head to the TDP central office for discussions on party activities and plans for organisational strengthening. His day will conclude at 6 pm with a visit to the 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri, where he will address newly recruited constables during their training programme, emphasising the importance of enhancing the police system and training standards.

Simultaneously, Minister Nara Lokesh will be in Visakhapatnam to inaugurate the GMR Mansa Educity Project in Bhogapuram. This project is poised to spearhead India’s first Aviation, Aerospace, and Defence (AAD) educational initiative, aimed at developing skilled human resources within the aviation sector and addressing the future needs for technologists in the industry.