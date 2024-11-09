AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate the seaplane trial run today at Punnami Ghat. The event, scheduled for 10:30 AM, will see the CM embarking on a seaplane journey from Punnami Ghat to Srisailam, marking a significant advancement in state tourism and transportation.

Several dignitaries, including the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Tourism Minister, and various local MLAs and Ministers, are expected to attend the program. The Chief Minister is slated to depart Punnami Ghat at noon, aiming to reach the Srisailam boating point, Pathalganga, by 12:40 PM. Following his arrival, CM Naidu will visit the revered Shri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam and will later return to Vijayawada by seaplane.

In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, extensive security measures have been implemented around the Srisailam project area. The local police, along with a contingent from the Srisailam Forest Greyhounds and NDRF teams, have established a robust security presence to ensure the safety of attendees. High-speed rescue boats have been deployed on the Srisailam Reservoir as part of the security arrangements.

After the event, CM Naidu is expected to address the media, discussing the potential implications of the seaplane service for the region’s tourism sector and infrastructure development. This initiative underlines the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting Andhra Pradesh as a prime tourist destination.