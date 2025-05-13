AP CM Chandrababu to review on various depts today

The central team is set to arrive in Andhra Pradesh today (Tuesday) to engage in discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the establishment of a ship repair centre in Dugarajapatnam. This initiative aims to bolster the state's maritime industry and enhance infrastructure.

Chief Minister Naidu's agenda for the day is packed with several important meetings. He is scheduled to arrive at the AP Secretariat at 12:00 noon, where he will conduct a review meeting focused on revenue departments. Later, at 3:45 PM, another review session will centre on agriculture and allied sectors.

Following these meetings, Chief Minister Naidu will make his way to the residence of the Chief Justice of the High Court at 6:30 PM for a courtesy call scheduled for 7:00 PM. He is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli by 7:40 PM.

Additionally, on the 15th of May, Education Minister Nara Lokesh will visit Guthi mandal in Anantapur district. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for a solar power project in Bettapalli village. Minister Lokesh is also set to meet with TDP leaders and activists at a private college in Guthi, where he will provide guidance on various local issues.