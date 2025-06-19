AP CM Chandrababu urges dialogue over water disputes between AP and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has questioned the reasonableness of escalating tensions over water that reaches the sea, during a media conference in Amaravati. He highlighted that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana utilise water from the Godavari River but noted that aside from the Polavaram project, all other projects are unauthorized.

Naidu posed the rhetorical question of who truly benefits from conflict, asserting, “Have we ever fought over Telangana? There is no advantage in squabbling over diminished water in the Krishna River.”

He expressed hope that with the establishment of a new tribunal, both states would be able to advance jointly regarding water allocations. “Let Andhra Pradesh and Telangana develop projects according to their own capacities. There is no need for anyone to clash. If we engage in dialogue, we can resolve our issues.”

He further conveyed that while there is abundant water in the Godavari, the Krishna River faces scarcity, and emphasised the importance of abiding by the new authority’s allocations. Naidu also stated he has never opposed the Kaleshwaram project.