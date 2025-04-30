AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam

Vijayawada: At least seven including three women devotees died while a few others were injured in a wall collapse, at top Simhachalam Hill in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday early morning. The incident occurred when the devotees were waiting in a queue line to witness the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the occasion of annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival.





శ్రీ వరాహ లక్ష్మీనరసింహ స్వామి చందనోత్సవంలో గోడ కూలి ఏడుగురు భక్తులు మృతి చెందడం నన్ను కలచి వేసింది. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా గోడ కూలడం తో జరిగిన ఈ ఘటనలో మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అక్కడి పరిస్థితి పై జిల్లా కలెక్టర్, ఎస్పీ తో మాట్లాడాను. గాయపడిన వారికి చికిత్స… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 30, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, expressing grief through a message in X, said “The incident reportedly happened due heavy rains. Have spoken to the District Collector and Police Commissioner and have asked for the best treatment for the injured and is monitoring the situation continuously”.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha expressing grief over the incident, said that heavy gale could be the reason. She also said that they would further enquire about the quality of the construction of the wall in the investigation.