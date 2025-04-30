  • Menu
AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam

Vijayawada: At least seven including three women devotees died while a few others were injured in a wall collapse, at top Simhachalam Hill in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday early morning. The incident occurred when the devotees were waiting in a queue line to witness the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the occasion of annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival.


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, expressing grief through a message in X, said “The incident reportedly happened due heavy rains. Have spoken to the District Collector and Police Commissioner and have asked for the best treatment for the injured and is monitoring the situation continuously”.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha expressing grief over the incident, said that heavy gale could be the reason. She also said that they would further enquire about the quality of the construction of the wall in the investigation.

