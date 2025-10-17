Live
- MEIL Secures $225.5 Million Project in Kuwait
- Sensex, Nifty hit 52-week high ahead of Diwali
- Gold may touch Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams by 2026: Report
- India’s rivers are highways of progress: PM Modi
- TCS Clarifies: No Fixed Layoff Target, Workforce Evaluation to Continue with Careful Approach
- AP CM Naidu lauds student for success in GST Reforms competitions
- Delhi HC imposes Rs 20K cost on Centre for concealing facts in Sameer Wankhede promotion case
- Women's World Cup: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa
- Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ex-servicemen
- Uber to Let Drivers Earn Extra by Training AI Models Between Rides
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of reforms in shaping the future during a recent event at the Secretariat. He highlighted the necessity of aligning reforms with changing times, particularly through the state’s ongoing 'Super GST-Super Savings' campaign aimed at advocating for GST reforms.
As part of this initiative, competitions were organised for students, culminating in a meeting with CM Naidu for the winners. Seventeen students from 13 joint districts were presented with certificates of recognition. During the interaction, the CM inquired whether the students understood the benefits of the central government's GST reforms. In response, the students noted that many essential goods now fall under the zero percent and five percent tax slabs, leading to significant price reductions.
CM Naidu likened the process of implementing reforms to planting a tree, stating that while immediate results may not be visible, the benefits would ultimately reach the public. He expressed pride in the students' understanding of GST and commended their participation in related competitions such as essay writing and painting. The event also featured participation from senior officials of the Department of Education.