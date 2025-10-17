AP CM Naidu lauds student for success in GST Reforms competitions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of reforms in shaping the future during a recent event at the Secretariat. He highlighted the necessity of aligning reforms with changing times, particularly through the state’s ongoing 'Super GST-Super Savings' campaign aimed at advocating for GST reforms.

As part of this initiative, competitions were organised for students, culminating in a meeting with CM Naidu for the winners. Seventeen students from 13 joint districts were presented with certificates of recognition. During the interaction, the CM inquired whether the students understood the benefits of the central government's GST reforms. In response, the students noted that many essential goods now fall under the zero percent and five percent tax slabs, leading to significant price reductions.

CM Naidu likened the process of implementing reforms to planting a tree, stating that while immediate results may not be visible, the benefits would ultimately reach the public. He expressed pride in the students' understanding of GST and commended their participation in related competitions such as essay writing and painting. The event also featured participation from senior officials of the Department of Education.