Andhra CM unveils 2021 TTD Diaries and Calendars

Tirumala: On the fifth day of ongoing Srivari Annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the 2021 TTD Calendars and Diaries on Wednesday night at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple. And handed over the first copy of the calendar to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy wife Swarna Latha.

The Calendars and Diaries included 12-sheet calendars (15 lakhs), Big Diaries(8 lakhs), Small Diaries (2 lakhs), Srivari Table top calendars(75,000), Big Single Srivari (3.5 lakhs), Big Single Sri Padmavati Ammavari calendars (10,000), Sri Padmavati and Srivari calendars (4 lakhs), Telugu Panchangam calendars (2.50 lakhs).

All these will be available to the public from September 28 onwards at Tirumala and Tirupati in all the TTD bookstalls. From October second week onwards they will be available at all TTD information centres in other regions also.