YS Jagan heads to Vizianagaram to inaugurate five medical colleges

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking a significant step by simultaneously inaugurating five medical colleges in the state, which is unprecedented in the history of the state. Today, CM Jagan has headed to Vizianagaram district on Friday from Tadepalli to inaugurate the Vizianagaram Medical College. Additionally, through virtual means, the medical colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal will also be inaugurated.

After the commencement, CM Jagan will engage in a video conference with the students from all five colleges. During his visit, he will also inspect the skill lab, biochemistry lab, and anatomy museum that have been set up in the colleges.



As part of the schedule, CM Jagan will unveil the statue of Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and inauguration of the new medical college, inspection of the labs, and the virtual inauguration of the remaining four medical colleges.



The government has allocated 500 crore rupees for the construction of the District Government Medical College, which was sanctioned through GO No.33. On May 31, 2021, CM Jagan laid the foundation stone for these medical colleges. It is worth noting that the Telugu state governments have established government medical colleges with world-class standards without compromising the quality of education provided by corporate colleges.



