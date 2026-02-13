AP cops get string of NDPS convictions

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh police, along with the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and the prosecution department, have stepped up action against drug offenders, leading to a series of convictions under the NDPS Act.

On Wednesday, the IX additional district court in Chodavaram convicted Sheera Appalanaidu in a ganja smuggling case registered at Cheedikada police station in Anakapalli district. He was caught transporting 60 kg ganja and was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta appreciated the Anakapalli superintendent of police for closely monitoring NDPS cases and improving conviction rates.

Between January 1, 2025, and February 6, 2026, courts across the state delivered judgments in 72 NDPS cases, convicting 157 accused. Anakapalli recorded the highest number of convictions (21), followed by Alluri Sitarama Raju (11), Vizianagaram (7), Visakhapatnam (6) and Guntur (6).

One accused was sentenced to 20 years in jail with a Rs 2 lakh fine. Fifty-seven received 10–15 years with Rs 1 lakh fine each. Others were awarded terms ranging from less than a year to 10 years, along with fines.

Police said better investigation, close coordination and specialised training by EAGLE’s Centre of Excellence helped secure the convictions. DGP Gupta and EAGLE IGP Ake Ravi Krishna commended the officers involved.