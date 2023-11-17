AP Court awards 20 years rigorous imprisonment for two accused in a gang rape case

Guntur: A district sessions court has sentenced two people accused in a rape case for 20 years in rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Palnadu District SP Ravi Shankar Reddy said, “Under the directions of DGP K.R. Rajendranath Reddy, investigations were completed expeditiously without any flaws. Installation of CCTV cameras in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Gurjala Macherla, etc. led to the detection of the movements of these accused and their subsequent arrest.”

The case pertains to the gang rape of a woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, travelling with her three-year-old son. She was sleeping on one end of the Gurjala Railway Station platform on 15th April 2022 when she was taken and raped by the accused.

When she was boarding a train to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on 14 April 2022 after visiting her aunt, she took a different train and, landed in Gurjala Station in Andhra Pradesh along with her son.

The accused Kandrakonda Subbarao and Madiraju Prasad took the woman behind Gurajala Ishtakameshwari Temple and, gang-raped her, after which the victim was left unconscious and in a pool of blood on the platform.

On the 16th of April 2022 morning, passersby people alerted the 108 ambulance services, and the victim was treated at the government hospital. The doctors alerted the police officials and, the SHO of Nadikudi Railway Police Station registered the case and arrested the accused. Later, due to the seriousness of the case, the higher authorities transferred the case to Disha Mahila Police Station in Narasaraopet, Palnadu District.

Palnadu District Disha Police Station DSP U. Ravichandra took up further investigation and filed the charge sheet. After examining 24 witnesses by the prosecution headed by Public Prosecutors K. Venkat Reddy and K. Sreekanth, the court has awarded 20 years RI and a fine of Rs 20,000 each and simple imprisonment for 6 months in default of payment of the fine.

The sentence was awarded after the Palanadu District Disha DSP U Ravichandra, along with public prosecutors played a key role in arresting and getting the conviction in the case.