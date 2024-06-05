AP CS Jawahar Reddy meets Chandrababu, discusses on oath-taking arrangements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy recently met with Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the arrangements for Naidu's upcoming oath-taking ceremony. The meeting, which also saw DGP Harish Kumar extend his congratulations to Naidu, comes in the wake of the NDA alliance's resounding victory in the recently released election results.

It is speculated that Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister on the 9th of this month, following the alliance's successful performance in the polls. The discussions between Reddy and Naidu suggest that preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are already underway.