- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
AP CS Jawahar Reddy meets Chandrababu, discusses on oath-taking arrangements
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy recently met with Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the arrangements for Naidu's upcoming oath-taking ceremony. The meeting, which also saw DGP Harish Kumar extend his congratulations to Naidu, comes in the wake of the NDA alliance's resounding victory in the recently released election results.
It is speculated that Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister on the 9th of this month, following the alliance's successful performance in the polls. The discussions between Reddy and Naidu suggest that preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are already underway.
