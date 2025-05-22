Live
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Urges Connection with Nature
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of fostering a closer bond with nature during biodiversity celebrations held at Tummalapalle Kalakshetra. Speaking at the event in Vijayawada, he urged people to focus on planting trees rather than removing them.
Mr Kalyan highlighted the need to adopt a mindset of giving to nature rather than taking from it. He explained that while naturally grown plants may not always be essential for our immediate needs, they play a vital role in supporting biodiversity.
He encouraged individuals to consider what actions they can take in their own backyards to help preserve and enhance biodiversity, stressing that small, everyday efforts can make a significant difference.
