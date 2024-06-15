Live
AP deserves more berths in Modi Cabinet: Tulasi Reddy
Kadapa: Congratulating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Ministers, APCC Media Chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy highlighted significant issues of injustice faced by the State and district in the recent cabinet compositions. At a press meet here on Friday, he praised the CM's recent initiatives, particularly the five key signatures, but urged for swift implementation. Appreciating signing of Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts, he also urged to address the remaining 2,14,000 vacancies in various government departments, which cannot be delayed any longer.
Tulasi Reddy criticised the Central cabinet's composition, pointing out the disparity in ministerial posts allocated to Andhra Pradesh compared to other States with similar or fewer members of Parliament. He pointed out that AP got only three ministerial posts, while Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan each have five posts. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of marginalising TDP by allocating only one cabinet post, that too in an unrelated department like civil aviation. He also alleged that Jana Sena Party was totally neglected, which was not given any cabinet posts despite having two MPs.
Reddy lamented not even one ministerial post was given to the district, though four TDP and one BJP candidates won from this district.
He pointed out that compared to 2019 election results, this time Congress’ performance was improved in Kadapa. He stressed the need for Congress to play a constructive role in holding the government accountable.