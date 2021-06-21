AP DGP Gautam Sawang condemns attack on lovers in Tadepalli, says accused will not be spared

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang responded to the incident of attack on lovers in Sitanagar under Tadepalli of Guntur. He termed that the attack is extremely heinous, painful. Krishna, Guntur district SPs and Vijayawada commissioners have already been directed to take immediate action to nab the culprits responsible. Gautam Sawang made it clear that such inhumane acts could not be ignored under any circumstances.

Gautam Sawang said there was no point in releasing the accused under any circumstances. The safety of women is our number one duty. He said it was unfortunate that such incidents were happening despite many measures being taken. Gautam Sawang suggested that every woman should definitely use the Disha app.

The atrocity took place at Sitanagar in Tadepalli area of ​​Guntur district on Saturday night. A couple sitting in the sand at Pushkar Ghat was attacked and tied the young man with ropes followed by sexual assault on the young woman. The victims lodged a complaint with the Tadepalli police on Sunday. Police rushed the raped girl to a hospital for treatment and started investigating the arrest of four suspects.