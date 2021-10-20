AP DGP Gautam Sawang responds on TDP, YSRCP row, says Pattabhi's remarks are not correct

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said the drugs issue in the state had been clarified in the past. He said Vijayawada city has nothing to do with the drugs seized in Gujarat, which was clarified by Vijayawada CP through a media conference. He made clear that they had contacted the NIA agency and got the information from the DRI officials over the issue.



The DGP said it was not good to make repeated accusations over drugs, even though it had been made clear so many times. Also, the DGP further opined that it was inappropriate to make indecent remarks on those in constitutional positions. The DGP opined that abusive language was not good for anyone.



The DGP said that the TDP leader Pattabhi had spoken abusively from the TDP office and explained that the concerns arose only after the TDP leader spoke abusively. Gautam Sawang said political parties should be responsible while speaking.