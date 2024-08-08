Live
- Enhancing childhood education through play-based learning
- Boeing and Shishu Mandir Inaugurate Multipurpose Facility Building at Shishu Mandir School
- HM Shah urged not to give shelter to any Bangladeshi national in Northeast
- AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy hero's
- Double murder over parking in Bhubaneswar
- Centre to diplomatically deal with attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Himanta
- Did not play enough sweeps, reverse sweeps or paddle sweeps, says Rohit after series loss to SL
- Scholarships for Students
- Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka minister, stresses for cordial relationship between states
- From education to traditional medicine, India and NZ deepen partnership during President Murmu's visit
Just In
AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy hero's
The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan at a press conference on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of the film stories and cultural transformation or if it was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.
Benguluru: The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan at a press conference on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of the film stories and cultural transformation or if it was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.
Speaking about the need for protecting forests, Pawan said that about 14 years back hero’s used to protect forests but now hero’s were cutting forests and smuggling the wood. This assumes importance in the wake of his meeting with Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre where the focal point of discussion was the need to curb the red sandalwood smuggling activities in AP and Karnataka boreder areas.
Pawan quoted Kannada legend Raj Kumar’s film on anti-poaching Gandhada Gudi as a good example of how the society must work against smuggling activities. But later, when he quoted the example of smugglers becoming heroes, it has led to a doubt on whether he referred to Pushpa, where Allu Arjun plays the role of a crooked smuggler?