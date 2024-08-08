AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy hero's

Benguluru: The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan at a press conference on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of the film stories and cultural transformation or if it was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.

Speaking about the need for protecting forests, Pawan said that about 14 years back hero’s used to protect forests but now hero’s were cutting forests and smuggling the wood. This assumes importance in the wake of his meeting with Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre where the focal point of discussion was the need to curb the red sandalwood smuggling activities in AP and Karnataka boreder areas.

Pawan quoted Kannada legend Raj Kumar’s film on anti-poaching Gandhada Gudi as a good example of how the society must work against smuggling activities. But later, when he quoted the example of smugglers becoming heroes, it has led to a doubt on whether he referred to Pushpa, where Allu Arjun plays the role of a crooked smuggler?