  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy hero's

AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy heros
x
Highlights

The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan at a press conference on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of the film stories and cultural transformation or if it was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.

Benguluru: The deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan at a press conference on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of the film stories and cultural transformation or if it was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.

Speaking about the need for protecting forests, Pawan said that about 14 years back hero’s used to protect forests but now hero’s were cutting forests and smuggling the wood. This assumes importance in the wake of his meeting with Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre where the focal point of discussion was the need to curb the red sandalwood smuggling activities in AP and Karnataka boreder areas.

Pawan quoted Kannada legend Raj Kumar’s film on anti-poaching Gandhada Gudi as a good example of how the society must work against smuggling activities. But later, when he quoted the example of smugglers becoming heroes, it has led to a doubt on whether he referred to Pushpa, where Allu Arjun plays the role of a crooked smuggler?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X