AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent arrest of ISKCON preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Taking to the social media platform 'X', Kalyan emphasized the disturbing trend of targeting Hindus in the region and called for a united effort to address these issues.

Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest ‘ Chinmoy Krishna Das’ by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus. Indian army blood has been spilled , our resources had been… https://t.co/HcE9Mf865m — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 27, 2024

In his remarks, Kalyan highlighted the historical context, recalling the sacrifices made by the Indian army during the formation of Bangladesh. He referred to the loss of lives among army personnel and the resources expended in the nation's creation, urging for an immediate end to the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

The issue has also drawn attention from Bangladeshi interim government leader Mohammad Yunus, who appealed for an end to the violence against the Hindu community. Kalyan’s call for solidarity reflects rising concerns about the treatment of minority communities in the region.