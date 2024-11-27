  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh

AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent arrest of ISKCON preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent arrest of ISKCON preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Taking to the social media platform 'X', Kalyan emphasized the disturbing trend of targeting Hindus in the region and called for a united effort to address these issues.

In his remarks, Kalyan highlighted the historical context, recalling the sacrifices made by the Indian army during the formation of Bangladesh. He referred to the loss of lives among army personnel and the resources expended in the nation's creation, urging for an immediate end to the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

The issue has also drawn attention from Bangladeshi interim government leader Mohammad Yunus, who appealed for an end to the violence against the Hindu community. Kalyan’s call for solidarity reflects rising concerns about the treatment of minority communities in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick