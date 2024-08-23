AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan emphasises for Village Development Beyond Politics

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of prioritizing village development beyond political considerations. He stated that for meaningful progress to occur, villages must sincerely contemplate their needs and aspirations.

Addressing at the Gram Sabha held in Mysuruvaripalle, Railway Koduru Mandal of Annamayya District, Pawan Kalyan outlined a vision for transforming villages into "golden villages," asserting that improving rural areas would enhance the overall comfort and quality of life for all citizens. He criticized the previous government's actions, which he claimed had weakened the Panchayat Raj system—an essential framework for local governance and development.

"The Gram Sabha is a crucial forum for discussing and planning village development. We have witnessed misuse of funds in the past," Kalyan remarked, highlighting the need for a robust Panchayat Raj system to effectively address the state’s challenges. He reassured residents that his government is committed to strengthening local governance, indicating that improved panchayat functions could help address the state’s debts.

Emphasizing accountability, he stated, "We will not run away from our responsibilities. We are dedicated to continuous work, despite the absence of a 'magic wand' for instant solutions. Our hearts brim with commitment."

Kalyan also acknowledged the need for experienced leadership, expressing admiration for former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s governance capabilities. He suggested that Naidu could play a vital role in navigating the challenges faced by the indebted state, referencing his success in implementing timely pension distributions. Kalyan expressed a desire to learn from Naidu’s extensive experience in governance, stating, "I do not hesitate to follow those who can think better than me."