AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan says all eligible will get pensions

Pithapuram : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said this government will not discriminate in giving pensions to all eligible persons.

He said despite financial constraints the alliance government had kept its word and for first time Chief Minister himself went to the houses and distributed pension. He said the state is in bad shape and Naidus experience is must for the state. It is his experience that made pensions payment possible today.

He further said in the past private team of village secretaries used to make payment and take cuts. Now government officials cannot and will not do that. How to help those volunteers we are examining.

Another priority is to see that all villages including tribal places like Araku also get protected water and get road connections. Will strive for the welfare of the people.

He said people should not expect wonders over night. All systems have been destroyed. Taking corrective measures takes time. You have seen how Civil Supplies minister went to godowns seized rice.

With what YSRCP spent on Vizag palace a district could have been developed, Pawan said.

