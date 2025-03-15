AP EAMCET 2025 Registration Starts on March 15: Here's How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially opened the registration window for the AP EAMCET 2025. Aspiring candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) can begin their applications today, March 15, 2025, through the official APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Last date for registration without late fee: April 24, 2025

Exam dates:

Agriculture and Pharmacy: May 19 and 20, 2025

Engineering: May 21 to 27, 2025

How to Apply for AP EAMCET 2025:

Visit the APSCHE official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAMCET 2025 registration link displayed on the homepage.

A new page will appear for candidate registration.

Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and proceed with the payment of the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2025 Exam Details:

Engineering: The exam consists of 160 multiple-choice questions. Of these, 80 questions are from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry, with each question carrying one mark.

Agriculture and Pharmacy: The exam also includes 160 multiple-choice questions. It covers 80 questions in Biology (40 in Botany and 40 in Zoology), along with 40 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. Each question is worth one mark.

AP EAMCET is essential for admissions to the first year of various professional courses such as:

Engineering Courses (B.Tech., Bio-Technology, Dairy Technology, Food Science, etc.)

Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses (B.Sc. in Agriculture, B.V.Sc., B.F.Sc., Pharmacy, Pharm-D, Nursing, etc.)