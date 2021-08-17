AP EAPCET 2021: APSCHE releases schedule, exams to begin from August 19

The schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) has been released. According to the schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education department, the engineering exam will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, 25 followed by the agricultural and pharmacy exams to be held on September 3, 6, and 7. The responsibility of this examination has been handed over to Kakinada JNTU.



Andhra Pradesh state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the test would be conducted at a total of 120 centers. The engineering key will be released on the 25th of this month. He clarified that 2,59,156 people had applied for the exams and corona-positive students would not be allowed to take the exam.

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2021 has been released on August 12, 2021 , by the governing authority. The exam would be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm respectively.

AP EAPCET will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education every year to take admissions in undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses.