AP EAPCET-2022 admissions schedule released

Guntur: The AP State Council of Higher Education and AP State Technical Education department released EAPCET-2022 admission schedule for admission into B Tech, BE and pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022.

According to the schedule released, the candidates would have to pay the pressing fee of Rs 1,200 for OCs and BCs and Rs 600 for SC, ST candidates. Processing fee and registration for counseling will be accepted from August 22 to August 30. Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Helpline Centres (HLCs) will be held from August 23 to 31. Exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be from August 28 to September 2. Change of web options will be allowed on September 3. Seats will be allotted on September 6. Candidates will have to visit the colleges between September 6 and 12 to inform the administrative wing about their willingness to get admitted in the college of their choice. Classes will start on September 12.

The candidates are instructed to pay the processing fee through online by debit card, credit card and net banking. The candidates whose data is already verified, through the web services from the respective board, based on the information furnished by the candidate while applying for EAPCET-2022, are directed to pay the processing fee. The candidates whose data is not verified, such candidates would have to upload the documents for online verification through the notified HLCs.

Schedule for certificate verification for PH, CAP, NCC, Sports &Games and Anglo -Indian categories: For NCC, sports and games from 1 to 50,000 rankers on August 27, from 50,001 to 90,000 rankers on August 28 and CAP 1 to 40,000 rankers on August 28.

For sports, games 90,000 to 1,40,000 rankers certificates verification will be held on August 29. For CAP 40,001 to 90,000 ranks on August 29. For Cap 90,001 ranks to last rank on August 30. For Anglo-Indians from 1 to last rank on August 31. Further details can be obtained from the Technical Education Department.