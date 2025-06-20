  • Menu
AP EdCET 2025 Results Announced

AP EdCET 2025 Results Announced
Highlights

The results for the AP EdCET 2025 have been officially released, with Minister Nara Lokesh announcing them on the 'X' platform.

The results for the AP EdCET 2025 have been officially released, with Minister Nara Lokesh announcing them on the 'X' platform. The examination recorded an impressive pass rate of 99.42%, with a total of 17,795 candidates registering across the state. Out of these, 14,527 candidates successfully qualified.

The entrance examination took place on June 5 under the auspices of Acharya Nagarjuna University. Following the recent release of the preliminary key, officials have made the final results available. The AP EdCET serves as a gateway for admissions into B.Ed and B.Ed (Special) courses for the academic year 2025-26.

