AP employees firm on their demands, decides to go on strike, to issue notice to Chief Secretary today

The PRC row between the government and the employees continues and the employees unions already decided to go on strike from the 7th of next month to protest against the government GOs issued on PRC issues. The PRC Sadana committee comprising employees, teachers, workers, and pensioners passed a unanimous resolution on the strike.



Against this backdrop, the employees were ready to give notice to CS Sameer Sharma on Monday afternoon. On the other hand, the employees union refused to participate in a high-level committee set up by the government for discussions with employees. They made it clear that it will come to talks only if the GOs are abolished.

Meanwhile, as the government of Andhra Pradesh Jagan is already reeling from the unification of all the unions, there are speculations that medical personnel would join the strike along with regular employees. They said the AP Health Administration Services Association (HANSA) fully supports their movement at the call of the PRC. They demanded the abolition of PRC GOs and payment of old salaries till the end of negotiations.

However, it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved as the government is adamant over the PRC and the employees are firm on their demands.