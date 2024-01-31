AP Endowment minister organises mass Vratas of Annavaram Satyadev in Tadepalligudem

The Endowment Charity Department, led by Dharmika Parishad under the chairmanship of Kottu Satyanarayana, the State Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowment Charity Department, organized mass Vratas of Annavaram Satyadev as part of the Dharma Prachar Mahotsavam in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district. Over 2000 couples from the surrounding areas participated in these vratas, totaling around 4000 people. Dharmika Parishad organizes these mahotsavams as part of their Dharma campaign and includes special pujas, weddings, and vratas related to 10 major temples in the state.

The Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam started on the 12th of the month and will continue until the 29th of February. The mass Vratas of Annavaram Satyadev were held at Balusulamma temple near Tadepalligudem municipal office, with a large canopy erected for the religious festival. Tokens were issued in advance for the free charitable programs, allowing devotees to come and sit at their assigned token number. Annavaram Devasthanam provided all the necessary pooja materials and distributed Annavaram Prasad for the vratas.

Vedic scholars and priests from Annavaram Devasthanam came to Tadepalligudem and conducted the vratas in the same manner as they do at the Devasthanam. The devotees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in these rituals free of cost. Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana's wife and son also participated in the vows, and the vratas were conducted under the guidance of renowned Vedic scholars and the director of the priest academy, Vedantam Rajagopala Chakraborty. The event saw the presence of directors of Annavaram Devasthanam, public representatives, and prominent individuals from various fields.



