AP fishing harbours get global-standard upgrade

Vijayawada; Agriculture and fisheries minister K Atchannaidu informed the Assembly that fishing harbours across the state are being modernised to international standards with the support of Central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Sagarmala programme.

Responding to a question raised by Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu regarding the proposed mini jetty/fish landing centre at Muthyalammapalem village in Paravada mandal, the minister provided details on coastal infrastructure development and the status of fishing harbours and fish landing centres (FLCs) in the state.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh has a coastline of 1,053.07 km spread across 12 coastal districts, with 350 landing centres and fishing harbours identified. Ten fishing harbours are being developed to international standards. Since July 15, 2020, fishing harbours have been transferred from the fisheries department to the infrastructure and investment department.

In the first phase, harbours at Juvvaladinne, Uppada, Machilipatnam, and Nizampatnam are under construction, while Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, and Vodarevu are proposed in the second phase.

Under PMMSY, Sagarmala, and with the support of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, modernisation works at Visakhapatnam Harbour are underway at a cost of Rs 178.51 crore. For Kakinada Harbour, CICEF has agreed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at an estimated cost of Rs 58.95 crore.

Regarding fish landing centres, the minister said jetties are operational at Antarvedi Pallipalem and Gundayapalem. Technical measures required for stabilisation of the river mouth at Bhavanapadu FLC have been communicated to APMB. Under PMMSY, development of FLCs at Donduvaka, Uppalanka, Bheemili, Rajayyapeta, Chintapalli, and Rayadaruvu is in the tendering stage with an outlay of Rs 126.91 crore. Works at Machilipatnam and Biyyaputippa FLCs are progressing.

On Muthyalammapalem in Paravada mandal, he clarified that pre-feasibility studies have been conducted by CICEF based on public representations, and the final reports are awaited. Once received, further action will be taken based on technical feasibility for construction of a mini jetty/fish landing centre.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Atchannaidu said the coalition government is dedicated to improving the livelihoods of coastal fishermen and will continue to strengthen infrastructure in a phased manner. He added that coordinated efforts between the Central and state governments would give a fresh impetus to the fisheries sector in coastal Andhra Pradesh.