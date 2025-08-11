AP Ganesh Utsav Samiti seeks govt support for celebrations

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Ganesh Utsav Samiti was officially formed here on Sunday. The committee, which includes members from all districts of the state was established to represent and support the public during the upcoming Ganesh Navaratri festival.

Gokaraju Ganga Raju was appointed as the honorary president, with Chalasani Anjaneyulu as president and Trinath as general secretary. Gokaraju Ganga Raju requested the government to ensure a smooth and hassle-free celebration of Ganesh Navaratri, which begins on August 27, 2025.

“For hundreds of years, people across Andhra Pradesh, from small villages to big cities, have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great devotion,” said Ganga Raju. “The Samiti urges the government to provide permissions for pandals through a single-window system and to offer full cooperation from various departments to prevent any issues,” he said.

President Anjaneyulu elaborated on the specific requests, stating, “We ask the state to direct local administrative bodies, the health department, and the electricity department to provide adequate sanitation, medical services, and power supply for the pandals. The police department should ensure sound system permission, provide security, and clear routes for the immersion processions. Additionally, we request the Irrigation department to arrange platforms and cranes at the immersion sites,” he said.

General secretary Trinath said, “We request that there be no restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols and that the government refrain from imposing various fees for permits. The Andhra Pradesh Ganesh Utsav Samiti asks the government to issue appropriate instructions to all departments to ensure the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations are joyful and successful, and that organisers are treated with respect and honour.”