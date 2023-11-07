AP gets first position in tobacco cessation

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State has secured first position in tobacco cessation on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2023. On behalf of AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, National Oral Dental Health AP State Nodal Officer Dr Evuru Prasanth received the award from Delhi Health Secretary Dr SB Deepak Kumar and Additional DG NOHP Dr Swast Charan at a programme in Delhi on Monday. On this occasion, Moulana Institute of Dental Sciences in Delhi felicitated the winners of World No Tobacco Day 2023.



Evuru Prasanth also participated in the workshop held on ‘Revolutionising Tobacco Cessation through Technological Intervention in India’. The workshop was organised by Moulana Institute of Dental Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and MD of National Health Mission J Nivas appreciated health officials of the State government for achieving this prestigious award.

The Union Ministry of Medical and Health has appreciated Health and Family Welfare department of AP government for stupendous efforts made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in increasing awareness towards Tobacco-Free India during ‘World No Tobacco Day 2023’. World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year and many events related to the Tobacco and its ill-effects are organised across the country.