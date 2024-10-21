AP gets ready to show Drone shakti

Vijayawada: The Punnami ghat will witness a unique never before kind of activity on Tuesday where about 5,500 drones will be displayed, and a Mega Drone Show would be organized. This is the place where during the earlier TDP regime two mega events, an air show with international pilots was organized in 2017.

According to the drone operators, all 5,500 drones can be linked, and a single operator system can be created to fly all of them. Depending upon the requirement they can be flown separately. Drones have now become essential and important equipment which can reach out to people in distress and can also be used for highway security, floods, agriculture and many other areas.

This drone show will be part of the two-day hackathon that will be held at Mangalagiri.

About 1,000 professionals, investors, IT experts and drone experts have registered for the mega event.

The event is being organized by the Drone Corporation of Andhra Pradesh to promote usage and manufacture of drones in the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and officials of the state and Central governments will attend the show on Tuesday.

The drone show will be held from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. These drones can change the colour of the lights they emanate and will be displaying tri-colour during the mega show.

Arrangements for a laser show and cultural programmes have also been made. The Police department is making tight security arrangements as the Chief Minister, Union minister and many other VIPs and officials will participate in the show. The state government wants to make Andhra Pradesh as a major drone manufacturing state.