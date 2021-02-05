AP got three Electronic Manufacturing Clusters out of 19 in the country: Centre

New Delhi: Minister of electronics and information technology (MeitY) Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the ministry had approved 19 greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in the entire country. Of these, three have been approved only in Andhra Pradesh.

In a written reply to a question of G V L Narasimha Rao, on Thursday, he said in all Rs 6,852 crore is the committed investment in these three clusters and 9,782 jobs have been already created. Significantly, all these three EMCs are in Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

The IT minister added that AP is at the forefront of promoting and attracting investments in electronics manufacturing in India. Some renowned companies like Dixon, Foxconn, Wingtech, Voltas, TCL, Sunny Opotech, etc., have either set up their facilities or in advanced stage of project implementation for variety of electronic products and components, he said. He added further, "To achieve the goals of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to attract electronics manufacturing companies in upstream value chain such as components manufacturing apart from assembly. These include mobile assembly units, passive components manufacturing units, battery manufacturing units, EMS units and consumer electronics manufacturing units."

In all, 31 companies have set up their units in the three operational EMCs.