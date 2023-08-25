AP Government announced the names of new board members of TTD. Total 24 are in the board

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed 24 persons as members of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam Trust Board today.

The newly appointed TTD trust board members include Ponnada Venkata satish Kumar MLA, Samineni Udayabhanu, MLA, M Thippe swamy ML, Siddavatam Yanadaiah, Chande Ashwartha Naik, Meka Seshubabu, R Venkatasubba Reddy, Yellaredddygari Sitarama Reddy, Gadiraju Venkatsubba Raju, Penaka Sarath Chandra Reddy, Ram Reddy Samula, Balasubrahmaniyam Palanisamy, SR Viswanatha Reddy, Gaddam Seetha Reddy, Krishna Murthy Vaithiayanathan, Sidda Veera Venkata Sudheer Kumar, Sudharshan Venu, Nerusu Naga atyam, RV Deshpande, Amol Kale, Dr S Shankar, Milind Keshav Narvekar, Dr Kethan Desai and Bora Saurabh

Of these newsly appointed TTD trut board three MLAs got place in the trust board , from Telangana P Sarath Chandra Reddy, from Kadapa Meka Seshubabu and Sidavatam Yanadaiah, from Kurnool sitaramireddy, from Godavari district Subba Raju, former Minister Sidharaghava Rao son Sudheer, and from Anantapur Aswathama Nayak.

Amol Kale and Saurabh Bora and Milind Narvekar of Maharashtra found place in the new trust board.

From Tamil Nadu three members including Dr Sankar, Krishna Murthy, Balasubhramanyam and from Karnataka Desh Pande found place in the new trust board.







