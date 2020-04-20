AP government clarifies on prices of Rapid testing kits, says it would pay the least price available

The purchase of Coronavirus rapid testing kits in Andhra Pradesh has raised controversy over the prices. It is learnt that the Rapid testing kits were brought at Rs. 337 each in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. While the Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly paid Rs 730 per kit. In a sense, the AP government has paid twice the price of Chhattisgarh.

The government has reportedly ordered a total of 8 lakh kits. Of this, 25 per cent kits of worth Rs 14.60 crore was paid. The rest of the kits would be paid in Vijayawada upon delivery.

However, Andhra Pradesh Government gave an explanation stating that it would pay the least price applicable on par with other states in the country. The statement was released to this extent. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 647 on Sunday with 18 deaths and 65 cured.