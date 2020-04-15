AP Government depts urged to utilise 'YSR Nirman' for procuring cement

Vijayawada: Thumma Vijaya Kumar Reddy, commissioner, Information & Public Relations Department and Member, State Level Task Force Committee (Media Management), said in a statement here on Tuesday that an online platform "YSR Nirman" has been developed to help various departments of the State government procure cement from cement companies for government works such as Polavaram, Housing, roads and others through a transparent system.

He said that in order to take this initiative forward, the government proposed to supply cement to the government departments in a timely and transparent manner at a reduced price.

He appealed to all departments to use this online facility at www.apindustries.gov.in/YSRNS/Index.aspx.

The system helps in reducing waiting time of buyers and thus completes the project on time without any delay and increases accountability and transparency in the process.

It also helps suppliers to produce cement as per the demand and also helps buyers to reduce inventory wastage, he said.

The commissioner further informed that a meeting was held with all cement companies in the State chaired by the Chief Minister on March 16 to discuss various issues related to cement supply to the government works.

It was decided that all departments shall procure cement from cement companies at Rs 225 (PPC) and Rs 235 (OPC) for all government procurements including GST, with effect from March 16, he said.