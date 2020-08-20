AP Government Focuses on Employment Generation: Goutham Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government has been evolving a plan of action to bridge the gap between available employment vacancies and skill among the unemployed youth in order to ensure proper utilization of human resources in the State. As part of that, the Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed concerned officials to work with the Indian School of Business (ISB) and prepare the road map, in a review meeting on Thursday.

Goutham Reddy said that the government will undertake a survey to identify the key focussed areas in the industrial sector, for employment generation and skill development. He suggested the officials take advantage of certain skill development courses designed by the union government in the informal sector and encourage the youth to participate in them. He said that the employment generation in industries will be sector-specific and region-specific, which would enable the youth to get opportunities easily.

At this juncture, he said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested focus mainly on the high demanded jobs creation. Officials informed that already the government has some data on the unemployed youth, their educational qualifications and other skills.

The Minister instructed the officials to appoint joint directors across the State, those who have knowledge in this domain so as to complete the project swiftly.

Government is also focusing on developing employment in unorganized sectors like poultry, fishing, agriculture, mining, horticulture and others.