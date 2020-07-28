AP government invites tenders for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited tenders for the construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The government has issued a notification to accept tenders from Monday. Officials said the notification for the tenders was issued with the permission of the Judicial Review. The EPC has invited tenders to complete the work within 30 months at an estimated cost of Rs 3278.18 crore.

The officials have said that the applications for the tender would be accepted till 3 pm on the 13th of next month while the technical bid will be opened on the 13th, the reverse tendering process will be held on the 17th which will be finalised on the 19th. It is revealed that the project has come to fore to lift 34,722 cusecs of water per day from Srisailam Reservoir from a depth of 800 feet.

On the other hand, the Chennai Zonal Bench of the Green Tribunal directed the government of Andhra Pradesh not to take up the RLIP Scheme till the report of the Committee on the project is received. Gavinolla Srinivas of NGT, Bapanapalli mandal Narayanpeta district in Telangana has approached the NGT alleging that the embankments are being constructed without the permission of the Union Ministry of Environment, Central Water Board and Krishna River Management Boards.

The Andhra Pradesh government's decision to take a small amount of water from the Srisailam project is exploiting water to the detriment of the interests of the people of Telangana, the petition said. The tribunal directed the committee to look into the gains and losses of the two states and submit a report within two months. The court adjourned the hearing to August 11.