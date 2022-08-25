AP government, Parle to exchange MoUs

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on August 26 to take part in a host of programmes.

As a part of his tour, the Chief Minister will visit exhibition stalls put up by the New York-based NGO Parley for the Oceans along with GVMC that would be centred on beach clean- up activities at Andhra University Convention Centre.

Later, MoUs would be signed between the government of Andhra Pradesh and Parley. The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at 10:20 am to AU Convention Centre to take part in various programmes at the venue and leave for Gannavaram Airport by noon. On Wednesday, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth, Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, and other department officials examined the arrangements made at AU Convention Centre at Beach Road.

The officials examined all the facilities at the venue to ensure a hassle-free conduct of the programme. Meanwhile, a massive beach clean-up drive involving over 25,000 people will be organised the same day from Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam stretch, covering 39 points. It is a joint endeavour of the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and New York-based NGO Parle for the Oceans.