AP government releases notification for implementation of Unlock 3.0, here are details

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders implementing the Unlock 3.0 guidelines. The regulations will come into force as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry. The unlock process has started in the state as per these guidelines. According to central guidelines, educational institutions are not allowed until August 31 while movie halls, swimming pools and bars are not open. Yoga training centers and gyms are allowed with due precautions. Independence Day celebrations were also ordered to be held by maintaining a physical distance. The lockdown will continue until the 31st of this month in the Containment Zones.

Coronavirus on the other hand is spreading rapidly with number of positive cases increasing day by day. The situation is worse in almost all the districts and lockdown restrictions are in place in many cities and towns depending on local conditions. It is suggested that no one should come out unless absolutely necessary. A curfew was imposed in some districts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 9747 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus with which the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches to 1,76,333. Of these, 79104 were active cases. 95625 were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. So far 1604 people have died in the state. As many as, 6953 people have recovered from covid and been discharged as and 67 people died due to the virus. If we look at the district wise data, East Godavari (1,371), Anantapur (1,325), and Kurnool (1,016) reported new cases in four-digits.