AP government spent only Rs 30 cr on Coronavirus masks: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: YSRCP government endangered the lives of AP people by not taking adequate preventive measures while the COVID19 pandemic is out breaking in the State, lambasted TDP senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

He accused the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of violating his oath and Constitutional responsibilities by neglecting Coronavirus prevention measures and thus endangering the health and safety of the people, in a statement on Saturday.

The TDP leader lambasted that only because of sheer negligence on the part of the AP government, the deadly virus has begun spreading fast in different districts in the State.

Yanamala said that this government released just Rs. 30 crore for buying Corona masks and other equipment in this crucial hour. In fact, the government allocated a total budget of Rs. 11,399 Cr for the medical and health department for the financial year 2019-20.

He said, "Real ruler is the one who rescues people in deep crises. True leadership is when people are given assurance in times of difficulties. The people are comparing the governments of YSRCP and TDP now."

Yanamala asked how much this government had spent so far for public health aspects out of the Rs 11,399 Cr originally allocated for the department. What would have happened if the previous TDP government had not set up the Vizag Med Tech Zone? The doctors, health workers and other frontline workers would have gone without protection equipment now, he observed.