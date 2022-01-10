AP government to sell MIG plots in Jagananna Smart Townships

Guntur: The State government has made all arrangements to sell plots in Jagananna Smart Townships at affordable prices for middle income groups. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the plots at Jagananna Smart Townships at Nowluru in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The AP CRDA has fixed the price of square yard land at Rs 17,499 in Nowluru Township.

Ongole Urban Development Authority is selling plots in Kandukuru at Rs 6,999 per square yard. Eluru Urban Development Authority is selling MIG plots at Jagananna Townships at Sanivarapupeta at Rs 8,999 per square yard.

Nellore Urban Development Authority is selling plots at Jammalapalem at Rs 4,999 per square yard. Annamayya Urban Development Authority in Kadapah district is selling MIG plots at Diguva Ambavaram at a cost of Rs 4,600 per square yard.

Anantapuram-Hindupuram Urban Development Authority is selling plots at Kunuthuru under Dharmavaram Municipality at a cost of Rs 5,999 per square yard.

According to official sources, MIG plots of 150 square yards are available in MIG-I, 200 square yards in MIG-II, and 240 square yards at MIG-III. Wherever the variation in plot extent occurs, the allottee has to pay plot cost proportionate to the actual extent. One plot for one family will be allotted. Applicants' annual income should not exceed Rs 18 lakh per annum. The applicant must be a resident of AP.