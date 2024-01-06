  • Menu
AP Governor Abdul Nazeer receives warm welcome at JNTU in Anantapur

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, District Collector M. Gauthami, Technical Education Commissioner C. Nagarani, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, DIG R. N. Ammireddy presented flower bouquets to Honorable State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer who visited the district on Saturday at JNTU guest house in Anantapur city.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Wasim, Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, RDOs Grandhi Venkatesh, Rani Sushmita and others gave a warm welcome.



