AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addresses assembly, says state is going in the path of development

Addressing the legislative assembly and council as part of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions, the governor said the state was on a path of development. He said that from 2020-21 onwards, the development of public schools has been taken place under Nadu-Nedu works. He said the government has been working for the last three years to maintain a decentralised, inclusive government. The governor said that Rs. 13,023 crore was spent under the Amma Vodi scheme.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the development of the state would take place with decentralisation of administration. "The AP government has given a helping hand to the farmers, women, the poor and the weaker sections and increased the age limit from 60 to 62 years; the state economy is projected to grow by 16.82 per cent over the year 2020-21," the governor said. He said the administration would begin in the new districts from Ugadi and asserted that there has been better developed in the fields of education, medicine, and agriculture. Village and ward secretariats are functioning transparently, said governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that financial assistance of Rs 13,500 was provided. So far 52.38 lakh farmers have received Rs. 20, 162 crores. He said 18.55 lakh farmers have benefited under the 9-hour free electricity scheme with 9,091 crores in 2021-2022, benefiting farmers.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that Rs 1,416 crore has been provided to small traders under the Jagananna Thodu scheme, Rs. 770 crore for Vahana Mitra, Rs 12,758 crore to self-help groups under YSR Asara, Rs 2,354 crore under zero interest.



Meanwhile, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's speech continues amid protests by TDP leaders. This caused a ruckus in the House while the TDP leaders tore up copies of the governor's speech and threw them into the galley.



TDP leaders blocked the governor's speech and staged a protest as soon as governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's speech began as part of the AP assembly sessions and chanted "Go back" slogans for not protecting the constitutional system. TDP leaders, who had been protesting in the House since the beginning of the Governor's speech, walked out of the House. They walked out of the meeting shortly after the meeting began.