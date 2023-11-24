AP governor says officials and public representatives should ensure welfare schemes reach all the eligible

Andhra Pradesh governor Abdul Nazeer said that public representatives and officials should take initiative to ensure that the schemes implemented by the central and state governments reach all the eligible ones.

Speaking at the meeting of Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Guntur, he wanted to know the experiences of the beneficiaries and see that the schemes are better.

The governor suggested that the authorities should make the people aware of the schemes implemented by the government and collect the details of those who are eligible and are not getting the schemes.

The officials should act proactively to make Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra a success.