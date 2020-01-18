AP Governor urged to intervene in capital imbroglio

Vijayawada: The members of the joint action committee (JAC) of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday urging him to intervene in the imbroglio of Amaravati capital issue and resolve the issue amicably.

Later, addressing the media outside Raj Bhavan, the JAC convener A Shiva Reddy, co-convener Gadde Tirupati Rao, Anjani Yalamanchili and others said that on behalf of more than 20 associations, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor to make sure that there is only one capital city for the State instead of the proposed three capitals. They pointed out that the State has been facing uncertain conditions due to the decision of the State government.

They also took to the notice of the Governor the police highhandedness on the women who are peacefully agitating for the capital city. They said that the Governor assured them that he would take the issue to the notice of the Government.

Prof Srinivas said that the Section 144 and Section 30 of the Police Act are imposed in the Amaravati region which was causing untold miseries to the farmers in particular and people in general.

Yalamanchhili Anjani said that the common people lost their right to express their opinion.

JAC leaders RV Swamy, Y Ramana Rao, Gadde Rajaling, Venkateshwara Rao and others were present.