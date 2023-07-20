AP govt. alerts as the Godavari river rages, sets up control rooms

Due to heavy rainfall in the upper states, the water level of the Godavari River is gradually rising. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has been alerted about this situation and directed the administration of the affected districts to closely monitor the situation.



To ensure early relief operations, two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to Alluri, and two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to Eluru. Additionally, a State Control Room has been established at the Disaster Management Agency.

The APSDMA advised the people to contact the control rooms at the following numbers: 1070 and 18004250101 in case of emergency. Furthermore, officials were advised to set up control rooms at the mandal level in the districts. They have also urged residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The Managing Director of AP Disaster Management has advised the people not to go for swimming and fishing in floodwaters and to refrain from traveling in boats, motorboats, and steamers on the river.