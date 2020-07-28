AP govt. begins Digital Transaction System at Rythu Bharosa Kendras

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given good news for Andhra Pradesh farmers. As part of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the digital payment system has been piloted in the ambitious scheme through which farmers can buy the fertilizers, seeds and medicines they need from today. Andhra Pradesh Agros company has made its services available for digital payment process.

In addition to the cash payments as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the authorities have also arranged for the farmers to make payments digitally. It is noted that the farmers can make digital payments through apps like Bhim, Google Pay, PayTM, Phone Pe and have the opportunity to buy whatever they want.

Minister Kannababu also said that marketing services would be introduced at Rythu Bharosa Kendras to provide better prices to farmers for their product. Minister Kannababu and MP Pilli Subhash Chandrabose started the cultivation of BPT 2841 black variety rice for the first time in East Godavari district under nature policy at the farm of YSRCP leader Karri Paparayudu of Arthamur in Mandapeta zone.