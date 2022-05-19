AP govt. brings new app for complaints on corruption, asks people to make use of it

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision to end corruption. It has created a mobile app specifically for people to complain about corruption by government officials, staff and others. The app was created by the authorities on the instructions of Chief Minister Jagan to create a mobile app for people to complain about corruption. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has developed the '14400 App'. It is a known fact that the government has brought in an innovative 'Disha' app for the safety of women in the state. The app, which was designed to help women in distress immediately and for women to lodge complaints without having to go to the police station, has been a success.



The app is designed to make people immediately similarly complain about corruption. The ACB has been operating a 14400 toll-free number for some time for complaints of corruption. Complaints can only be made with this number. Phone calls to the toll-free number are answered by ACB officials, who then conduct raids and checks.



However, some officials are wary of staff taking bribes. They are told to hand over the bribes to their agents without taking them directly. Officials said ACB had created the 14400 app to put an end to such problems and provide an opportunity to immediately report corruption with evidence. Awareness seminars on the use of this app at district, municipality, mandal, and panchayat levels are provided through the village and ward secretariat system.

The 14400 mobile app has a 'live reporting option where complainants can report the live corruption. The live reporting feature includes a photo, video, audio, and complaint registration options. Words can be recorded live and uploaded when asking for a bribe. Live video can also be recorded and uploaded. Later, they can lodge a complaint and press submit and the complaint will reach the ACB. Relevant authorities will respond and take action as soon as the complaint is received.