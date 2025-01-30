AP govt. decides to implement Inter First Year exams as usual

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a significant announcement regarding the Intermediate education system, deciding to implement public exams for first-year students starting next year. This decision follows feedback received on proposed reforms aimed at enhancing the educational framework for Intermediate students.

Recently, the Inter Education Council proposed several key measures, including the adoption of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, the structure of examinations, and an internal marking system. Input on these proposals was gathered until the 26th of the month, leading to the government's decision to proceed with public exams for first-year Intermediate students.

Educators and stakeholders expressed concerns that without public exams, students may lack motivation to engage in their studies, potentially hindering their learning abilities. In response, the government will withdraw the proposals for the internal marking system to emphasize the importance of these public exams. Both First and Second Year Intermediate students will take exams under the current system while implementing the NCERT syllabus.

Key changes include the consolidation of Mathematics papers into a single exam rather than separate A and B papers. Additionally, Biology will be assessed as a combined subject, encompassing both Animal and Plant Sciences. Furthermore, English will remain mandatory across both language subjects, while students will have the opportunity to select another language as an elective.

A meeting of the Inter Education Council is scheduled to take place soon to finalize these reforms and discuss further details about the new exam structure. The government's commitment to improving the educational landscape in Andhra Pradesh marks a pivotal moment for students and educators alike.