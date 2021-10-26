AP govt. decides to provide Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 deceased

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken several steps against the coronavirus for the last year. The government has provided all possible assistance to those affected by covid and continued to take special measures to reduce positive‌ cases. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued key orders to help covid victims and issued orders to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased.



However, the state has issued orders to pay this amount from the Disaster Management Fund. The government has directed to set up a special cell in the district collector's office to compile a list of covid dead and make payments accordingly.



Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary of, state medical health department, has issued guidelines to issue a separate number for each application under the auspices of the district revenue officer. The government has directed to complete the payment of compensation within two weeks of receiving the application from the families of the deceased. The Department of Health stated that a special proforma was prepared for the application and ordered that there should be no delay in paying ex-gratia to the dead and that steps be taken to ensure immediate assistance to their families.