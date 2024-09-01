Live
- Chandrababu visits flood-affected areas in Vijayawada through boat, sets an example
- Air India Express launches daily flights from Agartala linking Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati
- Why water should replace sugar filled beverages
- Gavaskar predicts 3-1 win for India over Australia in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Veteran journalist Umesh Upadhyay passes away
- Could September series bring about a long overdue correction
- Shinde, Fadnavis rap MVA for playing politics on fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue
- No hidden cameras found, says Minister Lokesh over Andhra college row
- 3 Israeli police officers killed by Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
- Malavika’s striking appearance grabs attention
Just In
AP Govt. Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions Amid Heavy Rains
The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mobilized aid measures in response to the severe rainstorms impacting the state.
The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mobilized aid measures in response to the severe rainstorms impacting the state. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting with relevant officials at the AP Secretariat on Sunday to address the situation.
During the meeting, Naidu confirmed that heavy rainfall has significantly affected various regions of the state. In light of this, he announced that tomorrow (Monday) will be a holiday for all educational institutions, including private schools and colleges.
The Chief Minister also indicated that if necessary, helicopters would be dispatched to remote villages in Lanka for ongoing relief operations. Authorities are on high alert as they continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those in need.