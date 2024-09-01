AP Govt. Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions Amid Heavy Rains

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mobilized aid measures in response to the severe rainstorms impacting the state. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting with relevant officials at the AP Secretariat on Sunday to address the situation.

During the meeting, Naidu confirmed that heavy rainfall has significantly affected various regions of the state. In light of this, he announced that tomorrow (Monday) will be a holiday for all educational institutions, including private schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister also indicated that if necessary, helicopters would be dispatched to remote villages in Lanka for ongoing relief operations. Authorities are on high alert as they continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those in need.