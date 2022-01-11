AP govt. defers implementation of Night Curfew amid Sankranti festival, to be enforced from January 18

It is known that the AP government has decided to impose night curfew in the state to curb the spread of corona and omicron variant. The government, which had earlier planned to implement the curfew from yesterday, has recently made a key change and decided to enforce night curfew from after the Sankranti festival. The government has made it clear that the decision was taken to avoid any inconvenience to the people in the wake of the festival.



It has issued orders to enforce night curfew across the state from the 18th of this month till the end of the month. Meanwhile, there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am excluded emergency services such as essentials and medical treatment.



The government has allowed only 200 people are allowed in public gatherings and 100 people indoor gatherings. The state government has given permission for international transport in view of the Sankranthi festival and allowed 50 percent occupancy in movie theaters.